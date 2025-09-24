42 fantastic pictures of Squires Big Band Night and Foyleside in Derry back in September 1995

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Squires big band night : Squires big band night
Squires Big Band night back in 1995. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Squires big band night : Squires big band night
Squires big band night back in 1995. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Squires big band night : Squires big band night
Squires big band night back in 1995. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Squires big band night : Squires big band night
Squires big band night back in 1995. Photo: Derry Journal Archive