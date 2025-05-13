44th anniversary commemoration for IRA Volunteer George McBrearty to take place in Derry on Sunday
Danny McBrearty told the ‘Journal’ that an open invite has been extended to all republican grouping and parties in advance of the annual memorial event which will be addressed by former prisoners and authors Richard O’Rawe and John Crawley.
George was aged 23 when he was shot dead by undercover British soldiers alongside Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire, aged 21, at the bottom of Southway on May 28, 1981.
The IRA and INLA hunger strike was underway in the H-Blocks at the time.
The McBrearty family are inviting people to join them at the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive in Creggan at 2pm on Sunday.
"It’s so important that the memory of the hunger strikers, Volunteer George and all Volunteers and comrades are never forgotten,” they said.
Sunday will be a particularly poignant commemoration for the McBrearty family following the passing of George’s mother Bridie in June last year.
Mr. McBrearty said: “I believe it is very important that all republican groupings, including all the political parties – the 32 County Sovereignty Movement (32CSM), the Irish Republican Socialist Movement (IRSM), Sinn Féin, the 1916 Societies, Republican Sinn Féin, Saoradh, the Republican Network for Unity, Éirigí, Lasair Dhearg and any independent republicans – come forward and acknowledge us and come to the commemoration.”
At Sunday’s event Mr. O’Rawe will deliver the main oration. The event will be chaired by Mr. Crawley.