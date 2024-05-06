Jazz fans in the Craft Village. Photo: George SweeneyJazz fans in the Craft Village. Photo: George Sweeney
Jazz fans in the Craft Village. Photo: George Sweeney

45 brilliant photographs of the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival

The showers certainly didn’t dampen celebrations over the weekend as Derry came out in force for the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival.
By Staff Reporter
Published 6th May 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 11:32 BST

Young and old packed the streets, squares and venues of the city, enjoying hundreds of lives performances from some of the best jazz musicians on these islands and farther afield.

The festivities continue throughout Monday.

The New York Brass Band performs in Waterloo Place on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

1. The New York Brass Band performs in Waterloo Place on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

The New York Brass Band performs in Waterloo Place on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
St Cecilia’s Jazz Band on stage in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

2. St Cecilia’s Jazz Band on stage in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

St Cecilia’s Jazz Band on stage in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Spectators at the Johnny Mc Intyre stage in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Spectators at the Johnny Mc Intyre stage in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

Spectators at the Johnny Mc Intyre stage in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Local jazz legend George Hasson performs in the Craft Village on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Local jazz legend George Hasson performs in the Craft Village on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Local jazz legend George Hasson performs in the Craft Village on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Derry