45 great pictures from the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 21st Jun 2024, 13:59 BST
Pictured at finalists, guests and winners at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2024 sponsored by Bet McLean in the Everglades Hotel in Derry on Thursday evening last.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with winners of the 2024 Derry Journal BetMcLean People Awards. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with winners of the 2024 Derry Journal BetMcLean People Awards. Photo: George Sweeney

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Maurice Harron’s daughters Nianh and Jaclyn receive his award from Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Lifetime Achievement Award winner Maurice Harron’s daughters Nianh and Jaclyn receive his award from Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney

Inspirational Young Person of the Year Award winner Kaycee Deery receives her award from Steve Frazer, managing director, City of Derry Airport and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Inspirational Young Person of the Year Award winner Kaycee Deery receives her award from Steve Frazer, managing director, City of Derry Airport and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney

Volunteer of the Year Award winner Amerjit Singh Nagra receives his award from the Derry Journal's Louise Strain and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Volunteer of the Year Award winner Amerjit Singh Nagra receives his award from the Derry Journal's Louise Strain and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney

