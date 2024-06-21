45 great pictures from the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2024

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with winners of the 2024 Derry Journal BetMcLean People Awards. Photo: George Sweeney
Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with winners of the 2024 Derry Journal BetMcLean People Awards. Photo: George SweeneyPhoto: George Sweeney
2. Lifetime Achievement Award winner Maurice Harron’s daughters Nianh and Jaclyn receive his award from Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Maurice Harron’s daughters Nianh and Jaclyn receive his award from Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George SweeneyPhoto: George Sweeney
3. Inspirational Young Person of the Year Award winner Kaycee Deery receives her award from Steve Frazer, managing director, City of Derry Airport and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney
Inspirational Young Person of the Year Award winner Kaycee Deery receives her award from Steve Frazer, managing director, City of Derry Airport and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George SweeneyPhoto: George Sweeney
4. Volunteer of the Year Award winner Amerjit Singh Nagra receives his award from the Derry Journal's Louise Strain and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney
Volunteer of the Year Award winner Amerjit Singh Nagra receives his award from the Derry Journal's Louise Strain and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George SweeneyPhoto: George Sweeney