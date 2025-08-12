47 brilliant photos from 20 years ago of the Clonmany Festival August 2005

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 12th Aug 2025, 12:08 BST
Check out these 20-year-old photos of people out partying at the biggest festival in the North West: the Clonmany Festival.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

The biggest festival in the Northwest, the Clonmany Festival, back in 2005.

1. (C) by Vivitar User : Clonmany Festival 2005

The biggest festival in the Northwest, the Clonmany Festival, back in 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

The biggest festival in the Northwest, the Clonmany Festival, back in 2005.

2. (C) by Vivitar User : Clonmany Festival 2005

The biggest festival in the Northwest, the Clonmany Festival, back in 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

The biggest festival in the Northwest, the Clonmany Festival, back in 2005.

3. (C) by Vivitar User : Clonmany Festival 2005

The biggest festival in the Northwest, the Clonmany Festival, back in 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

The biggest festival in the Northwest, the Clonmany Festival, back in 2005.

4. Clonmany Festival 2005 : Clonmany Festival 2005

The biggest festival in the Northwest, the Clonmany Festival, back in 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

