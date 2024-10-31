48 brilliant pictures from Derry's phenomenal Halloween parade 2024

By George Sweeney
Published 31st Oct 2024, 21:52 BST
They came from near and far in their tens of thousands to witness Europe’s largest Hallowe’en parade through Derry city centre on Thursday night.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The ‘Carnival of the Dead’ Halloween parade makes its way along Strand Road. Photo: George Sweeney

1. The ‘Carnival of the Dead’ Halloween parade makes its way along Strand Road. Photo: George Sweeney

The ‘Carnival of the Dead’ Halloween parade makes its way along Strand Road. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
One of the groups who took participated in the Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney

2. One of the groups who took participated in the Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney

One of the groups who took participated in the Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with family and friends at Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with family and friends at Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with family and friends at Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
One of the groups who took participated in the Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney

4. One of the groups who took participated in the Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney

One of the groups who took participated in the Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:DerryEurope
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice