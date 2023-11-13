48 Brilliant pictures of Derry parties and celebrations in November 2003
20 years ago these party people were having a great time in Derry and the ‘Journal’ featured them in the paper at the time.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 15:37 GMT
Girls just want to have fun Rosemary Harkin, Jackie McDermott Margaret Ashford and Grace Donnelly.:Derry parties from November 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Paul and Maria with Kathleen Brodrick,Margaret Harkin, Veronica McElhinney,back TaraLee Duffy, Don McSwiney, Kay Harkin and Kevin Harkin:Derry parties from November 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Paul Harkin checks out his age at the Phoneix :Derry parties from November 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Paul with family wife Maria, and Sarah Louise, Megan, Amy, and Jesscia.:Derry parties from November 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive