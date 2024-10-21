5 brilliant photos from the Derry Halloween costume swap

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 21st Oct 2024, 14:28 BST
Derry and Strabane offered the opportunity to upcycle their old costumes and source new ones at specially arranged pop up shops.

Derry City and Strabane District Council are hosted the event as part of Recycling Week.

Newlyweds Samantha and Michael McWilliams got into the Halloween spirit at the event after their wedding ceremony on Saturday.

1. Costume Swap Shop

Newlyweds Samantha and Michael McWilliams got into the Halloween spirit at the event after their wedding ceremony on Saturday. Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

The McCallion family at the Halloween Costume Swap in the Guildhall on Saturday.

2. Costume Swap Shop

The McCallion family at the Halloween Costume Swap in the Guildhall on Saturday. Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Group pictured at the Halloween Costume Swap launch held in the Guildhall on Saturday. Included are Derry City & Strabane District Council representatives, Catherine McCauley, Siobhan Corr and Julie Hannaway.

3. Costume Swap Shop

Group pictured at the Halloween Costume Swap launch held in the Guildhall on Saturday. Included are Derry City & Strabane District Council representatives, Catherine McCauley, Siobhan Corr and Julie Hannaway. Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Aine and Aoife Dyas looking at some of the Halloween costumes at the Halloween Costume Swap in the Guildhall on Saturday.

4. Costume Swap Shop

Aine and Aoife Dyas looking at some of the Halloween costumes at the Halloween Costume Swap in the Guildhall on Saturday. Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

