Derry City and Strabane District Council are hosted the event as part of Recycling Week.
1. Costume Swap Shop
Newlyweds Samantha and Michael McWilliams got into the Halloween spirit at the event after their wedding ceremony on Saturday. Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
2. Costume Swap Shop
The McCallion family at the Halloween Costume Swap in the Guildhall on Saturday. Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
3. Costume Swap Shop
Group pictured at the Halloween Costume Swap launch held in the Guildhall on Saturday. Included are Derry City & Strabane District Council representatives, Catherine McCauley, Siobhan Corr and Julie Hannaway. Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
4. Costume Swap Shop
Aine and Aoife Dyas looking at some of the Halloween costumes at the Halloween Costume Swap in the Guildhall on Saturday. Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
