Among the items to receive the BIG FIX treatment were vintage items of clothing, jewellery of a sentimental value, much loved childhood toys, and a wide-range of electronic items. This year there are BIG FIX events taking place across the UK and Northern Ireland for the fourth time, with over 60 Repair Cafés registered to take part, an extra push is being made to tackle e-waste with support from Recycle Your Electricals.The BIG FIX aims to help people save money, not only by repairing old items but also passing on skills to help people fix their own items in the future.Last year, 83 Repair Cafés and 800 volunteers took part in the BIG FIX, mending 2,761 items and saving 48 tonnes CO2e.