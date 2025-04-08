Reverend Dr Edward Daly, Bishop of Derry, blessing the school during its official opening in 1975.Reverend Dr Edward Daly, Bishop of Derry, blessing the school during its official opening in 1975.
50 years ago:11 photographs of the official opening of St Aengus NS Bridgend in 1975

By Laura Glenn
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:16 BST
St Aengus NS in Bridgend has been celebrating 50 years since it first opened its doors.

We’ve gone back into the Journal archives to bring you these photos from the official opening of the school in 1975 by Most Reverend Dr Edward Daly, Bishop of Derry, who performed a blessing ceremony.

You can also see some pictures of the 50th anniversary celebrations at the school here.

1.

Reverend Dr Edward Daly, Bishop of Derry, blessing the school during its official opening in 1975.

The official opening of St Aengus NS Bridgend in 1975.

The official opening of St Aengus NS Bridgend in 1975.

Reverend Dr Edward Daly, Bishop of Derry, blessing the school during its official opening in 1975.

Reverend Dr Edward Daly, Bishop of Derry, blessing the school during its official opening in 1975.

Reverend Dr Edward Daly, Bishop of Derry, blessing the school during its official opening in 1975.

Reverend Dr Edward Daly, Bishop of Derry, blessing the school during its official opening in 1975.

