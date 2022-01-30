50 years on: 1972 march attendees recreate Civil Rights photo at Bloody Sunday march
Some of those who were on the anti-internment march in Derry on January 30, 1972 on what became known as Bloody Sunday today recreated a photo under the banner atop a lorry.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 3:49 pm
Fifty years on, those gathered - many of them prominent Civil Rights veterans themselves, gathered at Creggan shops ahead of the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s 50th anniversary commemoration march.
People had been urged to register for the ‘We Were There’ photo back in early December.
The Bloody Sunday march is currently following the traditional Bloody Sunday march route and making its way to Free Derry Corner where Eamonn McCann, Bernadette McAliskey and Clare Daly TD are set to deliver orations from around 4pm.