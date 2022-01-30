50 years on: 1972 march attendees recreate Civil Rights photo at Bloody Sunday march

Fifty years on, those gathered - many of them prominent Civil Rights veterans themselves, gathered at Creggan shops ahead of the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s 50th anniversary commemoration march.

People had been urged to register for the ‘We Were There’ photo back in early December.

The Bloody Sunday march is currently following the traditional Bloody Sunday march route and making its way to Free Derry Corner where Eamonn McCann, Bernadette McAliskey and Clare Daly TD are set to deliver orations from around 4pm.

People gathered for the recreation photo ahead of this afternoon's march.

