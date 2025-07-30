51 brilliant pictures of Derry people partying in July 2005
Published 30th Jul 2025, 13:59 BST
There were plenty of parties in Derry in July 2005 and the Journal’s photographer was there to capture all the craic.
1. Mairead Donnelly (1).JPG
Parties and celebrations in Derry in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
2. Irene Doherty (5).JPG
Parties and celebrations in Derry in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
3. Mairead Donnelly (3).JPG
Parties and celebrations in Derry in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
4. Stephanie Duffy (4).JPG
Parties and celebrations in Derry in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.