51 Pictures of Donegal 'Harte-throb' Mickey Joe competing in Eurovision Song Contest in 2003

Lifford’s own Mickey Joe Harte and his entourage of 300 travelled to Riga this time 20 years ago to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest.
Harte sang the class ‘We’ve Got the World’, to represent Ireland in the competition and ended up coming in 11th place. Here’s some picture highlights of his time in the competition.
1. Donegal man Mickey Joe Harte competes in the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga with the song 'We've Got the World'
Donegal man Mickey Joe Harte competes in the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga with the song 'We've Got the World' Photo: Joe Boland/ Derry Journal Archive
2. Donegal man Mickey Joe Harte competes in the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga with the song 'We've Got the World'
Donegal man Mickey Joe Harte competes in the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga with the song 'We've Got the World' Photo: Joe Boland/ Derry Journal Archive
3. Donegal man Mickey Joe Harte competes in the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga with the song 'We've Got the World'
Donegal man Mickey Joe Harte competes in the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga with the song 'We've Got the World' Photo: Joe Boland/ Derry Journal Archive
4. Donegal man Mickey Joe Harte competes in the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga with the song 'We've Got the World'
Donegal man Mickey Joe Harte competes in the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga with the song 'We've Got the World' Photo: Joe Boland/ Derry Journal Archive