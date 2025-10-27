51 throwback photos of Derry Halloween: see spooky costumes and fun moments from 2000

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Halloween 2000 : Halloween 2000
On Halloween back in 2000, the streets of Derry came alive with the spirit of Halloween. Residents, young and old, poured out of their homes, the air buzzing with energy, a blend of tradition, community, and mischief that has long defined Halloween celebrations in this historic city. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Halloween 2000 : Halloween 2000
On Halloween back in 2000, the streets of Derry came alive with the spirit of Halloween. Residents, young and old, poured out of their homes, the air buzzing with energy, a blend of tradition, community, and mischief that has long defined Halloween celebrations in this historic city. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Halloween 2000 : Halloween 2000
On Halloween back in 2000, the streets of Derry came alive with the spirit of Halloween. Residents, young and old, poured out of their homes, the air buzzing with energy, a blend of tradition, community, and mischief that has long defined Halloween celebrations in this historic city. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Halloween 2000 : Halloween 2000
On Halloween back in 2000, the streets of Derry came alive with the spirit of Halloween. Residents, young and old, poured out of their homes, the air buzzing with energy, a blend of tradition, community, and mischief that has long defined Halloween celebrations in this historic city. Photo: Derry Journal Archive