Thanking everyone who attended the special event, Councillor Seenoi Barr said: “What an incredible afternoon we had in the Guildhall to mark the start of the festive season. There were people from right across the city and district attending, and we enjoyed good food, good music, fun and games, and great company.

“We came together to honour the everyday heroes among us, those who inspire hope, show remarkable strength, and uplift others in our community. This event was my way of saying a massive thank you to everyone who makes our district such a special place to call home.

“Since becoming your Mayor, I’ve witnessed firsthand the true heart of Derry City and Strabane District - resilient, compassionate, and united. The success of this event was a testament to our shared values of community spirit, care, and inclusion. Thank you to everyone who attended, and to all those who helped make this event possible.”

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted a Christmas Community event at the Guildhall for people from across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area on Sunday.

Derry Stars received the Community Spirit Award from the Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr honouring their dedication to fostering connections and combating isolation. Their efforts have built bridges between communities bringing together men from diverse backgrounds, including NHS professionals from minoritised groups and international students

Members of Aghyaran Gaelic Club Under 14 League and Championship Winners received a special award from the Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr in recognition of their achievement