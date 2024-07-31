55th Clonmany Festival returns this weekend with major music acts and family fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the biggest festivals in the country, the Clonmany Festival, is back this weekend for its 55th year, with fun, music and events galore.

The family festival is one of the highlights in the event calendar in the north west and this year is no exception.

The fun begins on Saturday, August 3, with a car boot sale from 10am-2pm. There’ll be a Festival Mass at 6.30pm with a folk music choir and dancers and then the popular Junior Festival Queen Disco from 8.30-10pm in St Mary’s Hall, Clonmany.

The ever-popular Opening Parade and Fancy Dress begins at 1pm on Sunday, August 4, followed by the crowning of the Festival Queen and at 3pm, an open air concert from Robert Mizzell and band, followed at 7.30pm by live music from The Two Bucks and at 9pm The Tumbling Paddies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clonmany Festival returns this weekend.

Monday will host a poker classic, children’s sports in Urris GAA pitch, the Seamus Grant Weekend, a Treasure Hunt and GAA bingo. The concert support act, John Glenn and The Wranglers, takes to the stage at 7pm, followed by Cliona Hagan at 9pm.

The Clonmany Agricultural Show, which will be officially opened by Daniel and Majella O’Donnell, begins the first of two days at 10.30am in the Pollan Green in Ballyliffin. Music in the evening in Clonmany’s Market Square will be provided by David James, followed by Mike Denver.

Wednesday begins with a two-day Open Golf Competition – the Hugh Boyce Festival Cup - from 9am, and there’ll be a walk on the Binion Road discovering wild flowers from 10.30am.

There will also be a great Health Wellness and Self Care event in St Mary’s Hall from 11.30am and a cookery demo with Gary McPeake from 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’ll be dancing in the afternoon with jive and line dancing classes and a Jivercise fitness class.

A children’s fancy dress disco begins at 3pm in the community centre, followed by a car treasure hunt, a GAA 7-a-side and music from 7pm by Stuart Moyles, followed by Derek Ryan and band.

The annual Sliabh Sneacht Climb is on Thursday from 11.15am, followed by an Arts and Crafts Fair from 12, football, a Junior Talent competition, Men’s Doubles Darts competition and ‘The Hooley’ in Cis Farren’s pub from 3pm. Music on Thursday will be from Gavin Gribben followed by Nathan Carter and band.

The big Free Family Fun Day is on Friday, with creativity, learning and fun. There will be a free hour at the amusements for national school children and arts and crafts, nature collages, STEM adventures, robot building, and games. There will also be a stalls on the street from 11am and a concert at 1pm with Ryan Turner and guests live on stage. This is followed by a pool competition, children’s sports, the Bonny Baby competition at 2pm, a book sale, treasure hunt, Disappear Here Film Club and live music again from Claudia Buckley, followed by Jimmy Buckley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Urris GAA big Breakfast begins Saturday, followed by a Car Boot Sale in the community centre, a national schools 5-a-side and music on the evening from Ceol, followed by Johnny Brady and band.

The popular Vintage Cars and Tractor rally is from 12.30pm on Sunday, followed by an open-air concert from 2pm, the Typhoon Generals on stage from 7.30pm and Michael English and band from 9pm.

The Old Irish Kitchen will also be held in the Market House each night and there are amusements all through the week.

See Clonmany Festival on Facebook for more.