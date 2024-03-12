Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Bebe O'Kane.Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Bebe O'Kane.
56 brilliant photographs of people celebrating at Derry parties in 2004

Where have 20 years gone?
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 10:52 GMT

Were you out and about celebrating a big birthday or other special occasion in Derry in the spring of 2004?

Take a trip down memory lane with this selection of photographs taken by the ‘Journal’ photographers two decades ago.

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Caoimhín Doherty.

1. Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Caoimhin Doherty (3).JPG

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Caoimhín Doherty. Photo: Archive

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Caoimhín Doherty.

2. Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Caoimhin Doherty (2).JPG

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Caoimhín Doherty. Photo: Archive

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Caoimhín Doherty.

3. Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Caoimhin Doherty (1).JPG

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Caoimhín Doherty. Photo: Archive

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Bebe O'Kane.

4. Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Bebe O'Kane (1).JPG

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in 2004. Bebe O'Kane. Photo: Archive

