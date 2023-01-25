News you can trust since 1772
As part of Saint Eugene's Cathedral 150th Anniversary Celebrations, schools across the City came together to celebrate an Ecumenical Service during Christian Unity Week. Bishop Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry and Bishop Andrew Forster, Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe led the congregation to pray for the unity that is Christ's gift to the Church.

58 pictures of Derry schools celebrating Saint Eugene's Cathedral 150th Anniversary

By Daire Ní Chanáin
1 hour ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 12:55pm

Pictures by Stephen Latimer

1. Christian Unity Week 2023

Photo: Stephen Latimer

2. Christian Unity Week 2023

Photo: Stephen Latimer

3. Christian Unity Week 2023

Photo: Stephen Latimer

4. Christian Unity Week 2023

Photo: Stephen Latimer

