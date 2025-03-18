6 brilliant photos of Lisnagelvin Primary School's visit to the Guildhall Derry

Students of Lisnagelvin Primary School were treated to a grand tour of the Guildhall and Council Chamber during their visit last week, before enjoying some treats in the Mayor’s Parlour where they also got to try on the Mayor’s chain of office.

Photos by Tom Heaney.

1. Lisnagelvin PS School Council visit Mayor

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with student council members from Lisnagelvin PS when they visited the Mayor's Parlour. Included, on Mrs. O'Hara, teacher and on left, Helena Boyle, school secretary. Photo: Tom Heaney

2. Lisnagelvin PS School Council visit Mayor

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with Lisnagelvin PS pupil Ollie with the mayoral chain when members of the student council visited the Mayor's Parlour. Photo: Tom Heaney

3. Lisnagelvin PS School Council visit Mayor

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with Lisnagelvin PS pupil Anna with the mayoral chain when members of the student council visited the Mayor's Parlour. Photo: Tom Heaney

4. Lisnagelvin PS School Council visit Mayor

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with Lisnagelvin PS pupil Lily with the mayoral chain when members of the student council visited the Mayor's Parlour. Photo: Tom Heaney

