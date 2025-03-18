6 brilliant photos of Lisnagelvin Primary School's visit to the Guildhall Derry
By Jack Tibbetts
Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 12:26 BST
Students of Lisnagelvin Primary School were treated to a grand tour of the Guildhall and Council Chamber during their visit last week, before enjoying some treats in the Mayor’s Parlour where they also got to try on the Mayor’s chain of office.
Photos by Tom Heaney.
1. Lisnagelvin PS School Council visit Mayor
Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with student council members from Lisnagelvin PS when they visited the Mayor's Parlour. Included, on Mrs. O'Hara, teacher and on left, Helena Boyle, school secretary. Photo: Tom Heaney
