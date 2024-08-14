HOW DID THEY DO THAT? . . . .Children enjoying the Circada Circus Duo's performance at the Féile 24's event in Abercorn Park on Tuesday.HOW DID THEY DO THAT? . . . .Children enjoying the Circada Circus Duo's performance at the Féile 24's event in Abercorn Park on Tuesday.
HOW DID THEY DO THAT? . . . .Children enjoying the Circada Circus Duo's performance at the Féile 24's event in Abercorn Park on Tuesday.

60 brilliant pictures from Tuesday's packed programme of events and activities at Derry's Féile 2024

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Aug 2024, 15:37 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 16:07 BST
Féile continues and there was a diverse programme of events and activities for all ages and interests across the wider Bogside, Brandywell and Creggan areas on Tuesday.

Highlights included Destined’s Fun Day and BBQ, the Ulster Orchestra at the Creggan Day Care Centre and the House in the Wells, rapper SELLO’s Into the Industry workshop at St. Mary’s Youth Club, Circada Circus at Riverview Park, the Pádraig Barton Cup, a panel discussion on Living With Injustice at Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership and the screening of Dennis Harvey’s ‘The Building & Burning of A Refugee Camp' and 'I Must Away' at the Nerve Centre.

Here is a round-up of the packed programme in pictures.

These three young lads enjoying the fun at The Greatest Show with Circada Circus in Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

1. These three young lads enjoying the fun at The Greatest Show with Circada Circus in Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

These three young lads enjoying the fun at The Greatest Show with Circada Circus in Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
The smiling faces enjoying the Circada Circus performance at Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening. The event was part of Féile 24. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

2. The smiling faces enjoying the Circada Circus performance at Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening. The event was part of Féile 24. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

The smiling faces enjoying the Circada Circus performance at Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening. The event was part of Féile 24. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Fun and games with the Circada Circus Duo at Abercorn Park.

3. Fun and games with the Circada Circus Duo at Abercorn Park.

Fun and games with the Circada Circus Duo at Abercorn Park. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
In Your Space Circus staff working with some of the children in circus skills during Féile 24's event in Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening.

4. In Your Space Circus staff working with some of the children in circus skills during Féile 24's event in Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening.

In Your Space Circus staff working with some of the children in circus skills during Féile 24's event in Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:DerryBrandywell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.