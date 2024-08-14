60 brilliant pictures from Tuesday's packed programme of events and activities at Derry's Féile 2024

Highlights included Destined’s Fun Day and BBQ, the Ulster Orchestra at the Creggan Day Care Centre and the House in the Wells, rapper SELLO’s Into the Industry workshop at St. Mary’s Youth Club, Circada Circus at Riverview Park, the Pádraig Barton Cup, a panel discussion on Living With Injustice at Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership and the screening of Dennis Harvey’s ‘The Building & Burning of A Refugee Camp' and 'I Must Away' at the Nerve Centre.
Here is a round-up of the packed programme in pictures.
1. These three young lads enjoying the fun at The Greatest Show with Circada Circus in Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
2. The smiling faces enjoying the Circada Circus performance at Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening. The event was part of Féile 24. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
3. Fun and games with the Circada Circus Duo at Abercorn Park.
4. In Your Space Circus staff working with some of the children in circus skills during Féile 24's event in Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening.
