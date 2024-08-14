60 brilliant pictures from Tuesday's packed programme of events and activities at Derry's Féile 2024

Highlights included Destined’s Fun Day and BBQ, the Ulster Orchestra at the Creggan Day Care Centre and the House in the Wells, rapper SELLO’s Into the Industry workshop at St. Mary’s Youth Club, Circada Circus at Riverview Park, the Pádraig Barton Cup, a panel discussion on Living With Injustice at Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership and the screening of Dennis Harvey’s ‘The Building & Burning of A Refugee Camp' and 'I Must Away' at the Nerve Centre.