63 Pictures of parties, Communions and fundraisers from June 2003

June 2003 was a big party month in Derry, it seems with people celebrating birthdays, communions and hen parties throughout the city.
These pictures are published for the first time in colour.
1. lila McClelland (Virgin Vie manager) and Anne Moore (consultant) pictured at the party in aid of heFoyle Hospice.
Nicola McClelland (Virgin Vie manager) and Anne Moore (consultant) pictured at the party in aid of the Foyle Hospice. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2.
Anne Moore (Virgin Vie consultant) demonstrating make-up products on Terri Moore Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3.
Lesley Porter, Nuala Bradley, Tracey Cullen and June Moore Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Ryan blows out his candles with a little help from his friends.
Ryan blows out his candles with a little help from his friends. Photo: Derry Journal Archive