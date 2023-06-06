News you can trust since 1772
Lesley Porter, Nuala Bradley, Tracey Cullen and June MooreLesley Porter, Nuala Bradley, Tracey Cullen and June Moore
Lesley Porter, Nuala Bradley, Tracey Cullen and June Moore

63 Pictures of parties, Communions and fundraisers from June 2003

June 2003 was a big party month in Derry, it seems with people celebrating birthdays, communions and hen parties throughout the city.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST

These pictures are published for the first time in colour.

Nicola McClelland (Virgin Vie manager) and Anne Moore (consultant) pictured at the party in aid of the Foyle Hospice.

Nicola McClelland (Virgin Vie manager) and Anne Moore (consultant) pictured at the party in aid of the Foyle Hospice. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Anne Moore (Virgin Vie consultant) demonstrating make-up products on Terri Moore

Anne Moore (Virgin Vie consultant) demonstrating make-up products on Terri Moore Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Lesley Porter, Nuala Bradley, Tracey Cullen and June Moore

Lesley Porter, Nuala Bradley, Tracey Cullen and June Moore Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Ryan blows out his candles with a little help from his friends.

Ryan blows out his candles with a little help from his friends. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

