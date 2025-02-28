65 brilliant photographs of people enjoying parties and nights out in Derry in February 2005

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:57 BST
Can you believe two decades have gone by...

Here’s a selection of photographs of people out and about enjoying parties in the Derry and Donegal area in February 2005.

1. Rosemary Olphert (3).JPG

. Photo: Journal Archive

2. Mary Horton (3).JPG

. Photo: Journal Archive

3. Rosemary Olphert (1).JPG

. Photo: Journal Archive

4. Rosemary Olphert (6).JPG

. Photo: Journal Archive

