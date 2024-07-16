65 great pictures from parties in Derry back in July 2004

By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:50 BST
Take a trip down memory lane to two decades ago as people celebrated birthdays and other milestones in July 2004.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Parties and celebrations in July 2004: Marty & Liam Loughrey.

1. Marty & Liam Loughrey (1).JPG

Parties and celebrations in July 2004: Marty & Liam Loughrey. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations in July 2004: Toni Toland.

2. Toni Toland (4).JPG

Parties and celebrations in July 2004: Toni Toland. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations in July 2004: Liam Curran.

3. Liam Curran (5).JPG

Parties and celebrations in July 2004: Liam Curran. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations in July 2004: Caroline White.

4. Caroline White (5).JPG

Parties and celebrations in July 2004: Caroline White. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice