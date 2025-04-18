65 great pictures of faces and places in Derry & Donegal back in April 1985

By Brendan McDaid
Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 14:55 BST
We’re taking a step back in time to 40 years ago in the north west with these images from the Derry Journal archive of April 1985. Hope they bring back some nice memories!

Photo copyright: Derry Journal.

Pictured are competitors in the Derry Feis back in April 1985.

1. DJ April 1985 Feis (1).jpg

Pictured are competitors in the Derry Feis back in April 1985. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
The Easter Sunday commemoration in Derry.

2. DJ April 1985 1 (19).jpg

The Easter Sunday commemoration in Derry. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Superfare's new electronic checking system.

3. DJ April 1985 2 (10).jpg

Superfare's new electronic checking system. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Thornhill Netball team.

4. DJ April 1985 1 (20).jpg

Thornhill Netball team. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegal
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice