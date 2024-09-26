Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final preparations are being put in place for the Carnival parade that is the centrepiece of Derry’s world-famous Halloween festivities.

Around 650 performers are expected to take part in the Carnival of the Dead, which will weave through the streets of Derry’s city centre from 7pm on Halloween night, October 31.

The carnival’s participants are drawn from all corners of the community – schools, sports clubs, arts groups and local organisations – brought together by the North West Carnival Initiative (NWCI) who are tasked with delivering this showcase by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Working ahead of the parade, the NWCI are assisting community groups create their costumes and props to help create the creepy characters of Samhain folklore.

Council’s Festival and Events Manager, Jacqueline Whoriskey, joined NWCI Project Manager Jim Collins, to officially launch the parade in the tunnels of the Tower Museum. Jacqueline said: “Derry Halloween attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world to the city, but it has always been a community-oriented event, and an opportunity to showcase local talent on an international stage.

“It’s a fantastic chance for groups from all parts of the community - regardless of age, culture or ethnicity - to display their creativity and talents, alongside some of the fabulous show stopping international acts who feature throughout the festival. It’s an inclusive cross-community celebration, with something for everyone to enjoy and I love seeing so many groups bring some extra magic to Derry Halloween.”

Jim Collins said: “It’s all go at the NWCI workshop and our facilitators will be working closely with the groups across the City and District to develop their own bespoke element of the parade.

“It’s a big undertaking but I think that community involvement is so important in the success of the event, and it’s fantastic to see that continuing to grow and develop. It sets it apart from other festivals and gives people here ownership of the event. We always have great fun and it’s a chance to learn new skills and bring new ideas to the carnival parade.”

Derry Halloween is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council and funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and The Executive Office, with support from Ulster University.

This year the core festival programme will run Monday October 28 to Thursday October 31 with the Awakening the Walled City Trail transforming the town centre from Monday - Wednesday, from 6pm – 9pm, and plenty of festivities taking place throughout Halloween day, October 31, culminating in the Halloween Carnival of the Dead Parade at 7pm and fireworks over the Foyle at 8.15pm.

The parade will weave its way through the City Centre beginning at the Queen's Quay carpark beside the Council offices, heading up Strand Rd, past the City Hotel then along Queens Quay before returning to the starting point.

If you would like to take part or volunteer with North West Carnival Initiative, email Jim at [email protected]

Find out more about the full Derry Halloween programme at derryhalloween.com