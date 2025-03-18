Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025.Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025.
Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025.

67 fun pictures of the Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade and celebrations 2025

By Laura Glenn
Published 18th Mar 2025, 14:12 BST
Buncrana certainly partied for St. Patrick’s Day, with a jam-packed parade, tea and tunes in St Mary’s Hall and much, much more.

If you missed it, or you’d like to relive it again, check out these pictures.

Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025. The Wray family from Derry.

Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025. The Wray family from Derry. Photo: Derry Journal

Francis Lafferty doing a great job with the tea and cakes in St. Mary's Hall. Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025.

Francis Lafferty doing a great job with the tea and cakes in St. Mary's Hall. Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025. Photo: Derry Journal

Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025.

Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025. Photo: Derry Journal

Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025.

Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade 2025. Photo: Derry Journal

