68 brilliant photographs of Mayor of Derry & Strabane Patricia Logue’s charity ball for Foyle Hospice and Ryan McBride Foundation

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th May 2024, 12:58 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 15:04 BST
The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue’s Charity Ball 2024 took place at the Guildhall on Friday night last.

The Ball was held to raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charities – the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation.

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the annual Mayor’s Ball in the Guildhall in aid of her crossed Charities the Foyle Hospice and Ryan McBride Foundation. Pictured at the event are guests from Destined. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.24

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the annual Mayor’s Ball in the Guildhall in aid of her crossed Charities the Foyle Hospice and Ryan McBride Foundation. Pictured at the event are guests, Gemma Stone and Gillian Kearney Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.24

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the annual Mayor’s Ball in the Guildhall in aid of her crossed Charities the Foyle Hospice and Ryan McBride Foundation. Pictured at the event are guests, Margaret McDaid, Margaret Taylor and Nora Burke Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.24

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the annual Mayor’s Ball in the Guildhall in aid of her crossed Charities the Foyle Hospice and Ryan McBride Foundation. Pictured at the event are guests, Ugo Nwankwo Chuka Nwokwo. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.24

