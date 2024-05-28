1 . The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the annual Mayor’s Ball in the Guildhall in aid of her crossed Charities the Foyle Hospice and Ryan McBride Foundation. Pictured at the event are guests from Destined. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.24

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the annual Mayor’s Ball in the Guildhall in aid of her crossed Charities the Foyle Hospice and Ryan McBride Foundation. Pictured at the event are guests from Destined. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.24 Photo: MMcK