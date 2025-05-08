68 brilliant photos from 20 years ago of parties and celebrations in Derry May 2005

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Catherine O'Hagan : Catherine O'Hagan
Catherine O'Hagan's fancy dress birthday party back in 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Catherine O'Hagan : Catherine O'Hagan
Catherine O'Hagan's fancy dress birthday party back in 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Catherine O'Hagan : Catherine O'Hagan
Catherine O'Hagan's fancy dress birthday party back in 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Catherine O'Hagan : Catherine O'Hagan
Catherine O'Hagan's fancy dress birthday party back in 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.