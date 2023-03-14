News you can trust since 1772
68 Pictures from Derry, and Buncrana St Patrick's Day in 2003

20 years ago this week people flocked to the Guildhall Square and Main Street Buncrana to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:46 GMT

The annual Buncrana parade saw people young and old dress up to celebrate Irish language, music and dance. Meanwhile, Mickey Joe Harte wowed crowds in the Guildhall Square as he prepared to head to Latvia to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Some of the large crowd who thronged to the Guildhall Square in a glorious St. patrick's Day yesterday. 91803Jb15):Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry on 2003. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

IRISH EYES ARE SMILING...... Pretty faces at the St.Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry. (1803JB09):Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry on 2003. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Latvia bound Mickey Joe Harte entertains the large crowd at the Guildhall Square. (1803Jb14):Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry on 2003. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

The luck of the Irish.. (1803JB10):Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry on 2003. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

