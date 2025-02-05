7 brilliant Derry and Donegal artists who have won or were nominated for a prestigious Grammy award

Can you think of anymore artists from the north west who have won the prestigious award?
1. Johnny McDaid
Derry man Johnny McDaid co-wrote Ed Sheeran's track 'Bad Habits' which was nominated during the 2022 Grammy's for best song. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting) Photo: Angela Weiss
2. Phil Coulter
Derry man Phil Coulter was nominated in 2001 for Best New Age Album for his album titled 'Highland Cathedral.' Photo: Phil Coulter
3. Mairéad Carlin
Celtic Women singer and proud Derry women Mairéad Carlin was part of the all women's group when the band was nominated for their Best World Music Album, titled 'Destiny.' The record was nominated during the 2017 Grammys. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS) Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
4. Enya
Irish singer songwriter Enya, Donegal, has won four Grammys over her career and was also nominated nine times. Enya won her first award during the 35th Grammys, during 1993 with her album 'Shepard Moons' picking up the Best New Age Album award. The Songwriters last win was during the 49th Grammy Awards with her album 'Amarantine' also winning the Best New Age Album. (Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Rapport