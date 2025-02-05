7 brilliant Derry and Donegal artists who have won or were nominated for a prestigious Grammy award

4 . Enya

Irish singer songwriter Enya, Donegal, has won four Grammys over her career and was also nominated nine times. Enya won her first award during the 35th Grammys, during 1993 with her album 'Shepard Moons' picking up the Best New Age Album award. The Songwriters last win was during the 49th Grammy Awards with her album 'Amarantine' also winning the Best New Age Album. (Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Rapport