Business owners Hannah Vail and Aoife Bonner are pictured at the launch of their Girl lifestyle store in the Craft Village, on March 1.

The two said that the shop will offer something for everyone, at a range of prices and for all ages.

“It's a buildable brand,” said Aoife. “The concept is expandable, we are here to support all female-led businesses. We want to do pop-ups and maybe even events.”

Some of the first local businesses to share in the collective space are Nomada by Rachel, who makes handcrafted jewellery, Orla Vera, who crafts sustainable handmade leather accessories and Nichola Irvine, an Irish landscape print artist, who is Belfast-based.

Photos by George Sweeney.

Business owners Hannah Vail and Aoife Bonner pictured at the launch of the Girl lifestyle store in the Craft Village. Photo: George Sweeney

Hannah Vail pictured with some of her streetwear range at the launch of the Girl lifestyle store in the Craft Village. Photo: George Sweeney

Aoife Bonner pictured with some of her door wreaths at the launch of the Girl lifestyle store in the Craft Village. Photo: George Sweeney

Business owners Aoife Bonner and Hannah Vail pictured at the launch of the Girl lifestyle store in the Craft Village. Photo: George Sweeney