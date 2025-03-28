Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.
1. Mother's Day Brunch
The Cosh invites mums out for a Mother's Day Brunch, featuring light bites and glass of prosecco on arrival. Starting at 3pm on Sunday, March 30. (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: VINCENZO PINTO
2. Afternoon Tea
Enjoy a Mother's Weekend Afternoon Tea in the Ballroom at the Bishop's Gate Hotel. The Bishop's Gate Hotel asks that you book ahead of arrival. £35 per guest. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong
3. Wild Ireland
On Sunday, March 30, bring your Mum for a special day out surrounded by nature and wildlife. Mums on the day also get free entry. Photo: Brendan McDaid
4. Mother's Weekend Sunday Lunch
On Sunday, March 30, enjoy a three course lunch in the Bishop's Gate Hotel. Bishop's Gate has asked that people book ahead of the lunch. £35 per guest. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Photo: David McNew
