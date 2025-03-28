Warm wishes to all mothers from the Derry Journal this Mother's Day.Warm wishes to all mothers from the Derry Journal this Mother's Day.
7 fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Derry and Strabane

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:41 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 14:46 BST
Want some ideas to treat your mum this Mother's Day weekend? Here are a few fun ways to say thanks for all she does.

The Cosh invites mums out for a Mother's Day Brunch, featuring light bites and glass of prosecco on arrival. Starting at 3pm on Sunday, March 30. (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Mother's Day Brunch

The Cosh invites mums out for a Mother's Day Brunch, featuring light bites and glass of prosecco on arrival. Starting at 3pm on Sunday, March 30. (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: VINCENZO PINTO

Enjoy a Mother's Weekend Afternoon Tea in the Ballroom at the Bishop's Gate Hotel. The Bishop's Gate Hotel asks that you book ahead of arrival. £35 per guest. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

2. Afternoon Tea

Enjoy a Mother's Weekend Afternoon Tea in the Ballroom at the Bishop's Gate Hotel. The Bishop's Gate Hotel asks that you book ahead of arrival. £35 per guest. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong

On Sunday, March 30, bring your Mum for a special day out surrounded by nature and wildlife. Mums on the day also get free entry.

3. Wild Ireland

On Sunday, March 30, bring your Mum for a special day out surrounded by nature and wildlife. Mums on the day also get free entry. Photo: Brendan McDaid

On Sunday, March 30, enjoy a three course lunch in the Bishop's Gate Hotel. Bishop's Gate has asked that people book ahead of the lunch. £35 per guest. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

4. Mother's Weekend Sunday Lunch

On Sunday, March 30, enjoy a three course lunch in the Bishop's Gate Hotel. Bishop's Gate has asked that people book ahead of the lunch. £35 per guest. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Photo: David McNew

