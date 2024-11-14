Barry McGuigan at The Gym in Carndonagh in November 2004.Barry McGuigan at The Gym in Carndonagh in November 2004.
7 great photos of Barry McGuigan opening The Gym in Carndonagh in November 2004

By Laura Glenn
Published 14th Nov 2024, 17:15 GMT
Former boxer Barry McGuigan is set to take part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, which begins this Sunday, November 17.

Ahead of his big arrival in the jungle, the Journal is sharing these pictures of Barry McGuigan opening The Gym in Carndonagh, exactly 20 years ago in November 2004.

Barry McGuigan unveils the plaque during the official opening of The Gym in Carndonagh. Included is proprieter Peter Doherty. (1211PG03)

Barry McGuigan unveils the plaque during the official opening of The Gym in Carndonagh. Included is proprieter Peter Doherty. (1211PG03)

Photo: dj

Barry McGuigan at The Gym in Carndonagh in November 2004.

2. GYM 07.JPG

Photo: DJ

Barry McGuigan at The Gym in Carndonagh in November 2004.

3. GYM 01.JPG

Photo: dj

Barry McGuigan at The Gym in Carndonagh in November 2004.

4. GYM 05.JPG

Photo: dj

