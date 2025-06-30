Pictures by George Sweeney.
1. There were lots of activities for chilsren at the Family Fun Day at Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
There were lots of activities for children at the Family Fun Day at Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Sisters Caroline Walker and Elaine Craig pictured with Fr Paddy Baker at the Blessing of the Boats, Fahan Marina, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Sisters Caroline Walker and Elaine Craig pictured with Fr Paddy Baker at the Blessing of the Boats, Fahan Marina, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Fr Paddy Baker at the annual Blessing of the Boats, Fahan Marina, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Fr Paddy Baker at the annual Blessing of the Boats, Fahan Marina, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. People buy food at the Family Fun Day at Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
People buy food at the Family Fun Day at Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.