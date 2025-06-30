Missing person appeal for 28-year-old Brendan Casey who was last seen near Derry's Altnagelvin hospital

Inishowen in numbers - new data shows oldest and youngest areas and population in peninsula

News you can trust since 1772

People buy food at the Family Fun Day at Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Fr Paddy Baker at the annual Blessing of the Boats, Fahan Marina, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Sisters Caroline Walker and Elaine Craig pictured with Fr Paddy Baker at the Blessing of the Boats, Fahan Marina, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

There were lots of activities for children at the Family Fun Day at Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Fahan Marina was a hub of activity and excitement on Sunday as hundreds attended a family fun day.

Children meet Angel at the Family Fun Day at Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney