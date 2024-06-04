Denise Quigley, Sandra Doherty and Joanne Kivlehan relaxing in Ice Wharf after completing their exams 20 years ago.Denise Quigley, Sandra Doherty and Joanne Kivlehan relaxing in Ice Wharf after completing their exams 20 years ago.
Denise Quigley, Sandra Doherty and Joanne Kivlehan relaxing in Ice Wharf after completing their exams 20 years ago.

7 great throwback pictures of punters in the Ice Wharf in Derry in June 2004

By Laura Glenn
Published 4th Jun 2024, 15:50 BST
The Ice Wharf was a popular destination for punters in June 2004 and our photographer was there to document it.

Check out the pictures.

Ann Gill and Brian O'Hagan

1. Ann Gill and Brian O'Hagan

Ann Gill and Brian O'Hagan Photo: dj

Photo Sales
Enjoying the craic at Ice Wharf

2. Enjoying the craic at Ice Wharf

Enjoying the craic at Ice Wharf Photo: dj

Photo Sales
Hugh Keys and Terence McIvor enjoying their meal at Ice Wharf

3. Hugh Keys and Terence McIvor enjoying their meal at Ice Wharf

Hugh Keys and Terence McIvor enjoying their meal at Ice Wharf Photo: dj

Photo Sales
Ronan McCormick pulls a pint for one of the regulars at Ice Wharf in June 2004.

4. Ronan McCormick pulls a pint for one of the regulars at Ice Wharf

Ronan McCormick pulls a pint for one of the regulars at Ice Wharf in June 2004. Photo: dj

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry