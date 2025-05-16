7 photos of British Royal Princess Anne's visiting Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital

Princess Anne in Derry during her her one-day visit to Northern Ireland. Princess Anne visited the Cathedral Youth Club in the city’s Fountain Estate, followed by the former military base at Ebrington Square where her Princess Anne viewed the statue of a sailor carrying his kit bag which commemorates the in the Battle of the Atlantic. Princess completed her visit at C-TRIC at Altnagelvin Hospital to learn first hand about the cutting edge clinical trials and research being carried out at the facility.

British Royal, Princess Anne visited the Clinical Translational Research and Innovation Centre (C-TRIC) based on the Altnagelvin Hospital site, on Thursday May 15.

On arrival she was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of the County Borough, Mr Ian Crowe.

C-TRIC, a state-of-the-art clinical research facility is a unique collaboration between the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Ulster University and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

C-TRIC is a regional asset that facilitates collaboration between universities and life and health science companies with the NHS, enabling clinical research aimed at improving patient care in our community. Within C-TRIC, Ulster University’s Personalised Medicine Centre spearheads efforts to tailor treatments based on individual genetic and molecular profiles. Moreover, the Western Trust Research and Development office ensures that patients have access to diverse clinical research opportunities.

Following introductions by the Lord Lieutenant, Princess Anne accompanied by Dr Tom Frawley, Chair of the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Mr Neil Guckian, Trust Chief Executive, Professor Paul Bartholomew Vice Chancellor, Ulster University; and Chief Executive, Derry City and Strabane District Council; Mr John Kelpie, moved inside the facility.

In the main reception area, Princess Anne, accompanied by Mr Guckian met with Ulster University Professor Liam Maguire, Pro Vice Chancellor for Research & Chair of C-TRIC Management Board and Professor Aaron Peace; Chief Executive of C-TRIC and Director of Research & Development at the Western Trust, before being lead on a tour of the state-of-the-art facility by both Professors.

On the tour Princess Anne engaged with Doctors, research staff and research students to hear of the various trials and projects currently taking place in the facility.

In Clinic Room 1, Princess Anne was introduced to Vanessa Quinn PhD, Western Trust Programme Manager and Kathryn Ferguson, Western Trust Research Nurse by Professor Peace. Ms Quinn briefed Princess Anne on plans to expand clinical trials through a mobile research unit clinic, a bespoke purpose built vehicle that will focus on reducing barriers for taking part in research for participants by delivering research within the communities we serve - as part of the overall Derry City and Strabane Council City Deal.

Princess Anne also heard about the Single Cell Technology & Pharmacogenomics and Precision Prescribing by Mark Watson PhD, Western Trust/C-TRIC Scientific Lab Manager. Dr Watson explained Single Cell Multiomics and the use of these technologies to understand health and disease - allow development of more effective treatments to improve patient health. Providing access to cutting edge single cell multiomics technologies as a service – one of first BD Rhapsody single cell systems in all of Ireland.

Dr Watson also spoke about how Pharmacogenomics (PGx) uses a cheek swab and simple lab test to identify how patient’s genetic profile affects response to medication - Personalised prescribing, reduces adverse drug reactions.

Furthermore, Princess Anne observed the cutting-edge technology and resources and heard of the commitment to innovation and research in the collective pursuit of improved patient care and outcomes.

After the tour, Princess Anne returned to the Boardroom where Professor Peace introduced a number of groups including members of the C-TRIC Board, Western Trust Research and Development Staff and Personalised Medicine Centre Staff and Students from Ulster University to hear about the collaborative work taking place in the facility.

Following a few words from Dr Tom Frawley, Princess Anne accepted an invitation to sign the visitors book before farewells.