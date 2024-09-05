The excavation takes place in the area beneath the City Walls above Fahan Street and is being undertaken by Queen’s University’s Centre For Community Archaeology and a host of partners, including The Friends of the Derry Walls.

It is hoped that the proposed excavation at Nailor’s Row will allow the archaeologists to: investigate anomalies, possibly ditches, recorded in two geophysical surveys, carried out in 2017 and 2024, investigate any archaeological deposits and features away from the 17th century town wall and, thirdly, to possibly uncover material and features relating to the Derry people who lived on Nailor's Row in the 19th and 20th centuries.