7 photos of young archaeologists digging beneath the Derry walls

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:05 BST
The first major archaeological dig in Derry city centre in over a decade

The excavation takes place in the area beneath the City Walls above Fahan Street and is being undertaken by Queen’s University’s Centre For Community Archaeology and a host of partners, including The Friends of the Derry Walls.

It is hoped that the proposed excavation at Nailor’s Row will allow the archaeologists to: investigate anomalies, possibly ditches, recorded in two geophysical surveys, carried out in 2017 and 2024, investigate any archaeological deposits and features away from the 17th century town wall and, thirdly, to possibly uncover material and features relating to the Derry people who lived on Nailor's Row in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Photos by: George Sweeney.

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pupils pictured with Queen’s University archaeologists Ethan and Oliver at the archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pupils pictured with Queen's University archaeologists Ethan and Oliver at the archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pupils pictured with Queen’s University archaeologists Ethan and Oliver at the archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pupils pictured at the Queen's University Centre for Community Archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pupils pictured at the Queen's University Centre for Community Archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pupils pictured at the Queen's University Centre for Community Archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir Paraic, Fiadh and Lorcan examine artifacts at the archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir Paraic, Fiadh and Lorcan examine artifacts at the archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir Paraic, Fiadh and Lorcan examine artifacts at the archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pupils pictured with Queen’s University archaeologists at the archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pupils pictured with Queen's University archaeologists at the archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pupils pictured with Queen’s University archaeologists at the archaeology dig in an area beneath the City Walls. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

