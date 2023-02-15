The people of Derry and Donegal are a generous bunch and no more so than when fundraising for local charities and causes.
Here are seven pictures of latest cheque presentations to the Foyle and Donegal Hospices, Foyle Search and Rescue, Children in Crossfire, the Creeslough Fund and Letterkenny University Hospital.
1. Scoil Naomh Padraig, Drumfries
Pupils from Scoil Naomh Padraig, Drumfries, Inishowen, presenting Deirdre Trearty of Donegal Hospice with a cheque for €404.00 raised at their Christmas draw.
Photo: Donegal Hospice
2. Foyle Search and Rescue
Presentation of cheques to Foyle Hospice as a result of the proceeds of the recent LMS concert in the Millennium Theatre. From left are: Judith O’Hare – Londonderry Musical Society; Kathleen Bradley – Foyle Hospice; Robert Blair – Londonderry Musical Society and President of Limavady Rotary Club; Addis Blair – Londonderry Musical Society and John MacCrossan – President Derry Rotary Club.
Photo: LMS
3. Donegal Hospice
The Inishowen Truck Run raised funds for two local charities, Donegal Hospice and Creeslough Tragedy Fund and a cheque was recently presented to Isobell Doherty for €7000 raised from their recent event. Pictured L to R: Caroline Gurney, Jacqueline Duffy, Isobell Doherty, Kevin O'Connor and Mickey Highboy
Photo: Donegal Hospice
The Inishowen Truck Run raised funds for two local charities Donegal Hospice and Creeslough Tragedy Fund. A cheque for €7000 was presented recently to Father John Joe Duffy. Pictured L to R: Caroline Gurney, Jacqueline Duffy, Fr John Joe, Kevin O'Connor and Mickey Highboy
Photo: Inishowen Truck Run