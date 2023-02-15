News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
CHILDREN IN CROSSFIRE CHEQUE. . . . .Pupils and staff from St. Joseph’s Boys School pictured handing over a cheque for £857.14 to Children in Crossfire, monies raised through a recent Pier Jump at the local Creggan Reservoir. Accepting the cheque was Richard Moore and Shauna O’Neill from Children in Crossfire and school staff include Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal, Fiona Page, Anne-Marie Faulkner and Catherine Logan. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

7 pictures of cheque presentations to Derry and Donegal charities and causes

The people of Derry and Donegal are a generous bunch and no more so than when fundraising for local charities and causes.

By Laura Glenn
21 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 4:27pm

Here are seven pictures of latest cheque presentations to the Foyle and Donegal Hospices, Foyle Search and Rescue, Children in Crossfire, the Creeslough Fund and Letterkenny University Hospital.

1. Scoil Naomh Padraig, Drumfries

Pupils from Scoil Naomh Padraig, Drumfries, Inishowen, presenting Deirdre Trearty of Donegal Hospice with a cheque for €404.00 raised at their Christmas draw.

Photo: Donegal Hospice

Photo Sales

2. Foyle Search and Rescue

Presentation of cheques to Foyle Hospice as a result of the proceeds of the recent LMS concert in the Millennium Theatre. From left are: Judith O’Hare – Londonderry Musical Society; Kathleen Bradley – Foyle Hospice; Robert Blair – Londonderry Musical Society and President of Limavady Rotary Club; Addis Blair – Londonderry Musical Society and John MacCrossan – President Derry Rotary Club.

Photo: LMS

Photo Sales

3. Donegal Hospice

The Inishowen Truck Run raised funds for two local charities, Donegal Hospice and Creeslough Tragedy Fund and a cheque was recently presented to Isobell Doherty for €7000 raised from their recent event. Pictured L to R: Caroline Gurney, Jacqueline Duffy, Isobell Doherty, Kevin O'Connor and Mickey Highboy

Photo: Donegal Hospice

Photo Sales

4. creesliugh.jpg

The Inishowen Truck Run raised funds for two local charities Donegal Hospice and Creeslough Tragedy Fund. A cheque for €7000 was presented recently to Father John Joe Duffy. Pictured L to R: Caroline Gurney, Jacqueline Duffy, Fr John Joe, Kevin O'Connor and Mickey Highboy

Photo: Inishowen Truck Run

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
DerryDonegalFoyle