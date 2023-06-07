7 pictures of people having fun in the sun in Buncrana's Swan Park
Buncrana's beautiful Swan Park is one of the destinations of choice for people across Inishowen and Derry as the sun continues to shine.
By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST
Swan Park is named after Harry Percival Swan who was born in Buncrana in 1879. Harry was a founding member of the County Donegal Historical Society and a keen promoter of local history. He was a prolific author who in 1938 published his first book, the ‘Book of Inishowen’, which was later followed by nine other publications including ‘Twixt Foyle and Swilly’ and ‘Romantic Inishowen’. A bust of Harry Swan has been erected in the park in his memory and to acknowledge his contribution to Buncrana, Inishowen and Donegal.
