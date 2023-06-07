Swan Park is named after Harry Percival Swan who was born in Buncrana in 1879. Harry was a founding member of the County Donegal Historical Society and a keen promoter of local history. He was a prolific author who in 1938 published his first book, the ‘Book of Inishowen’, which was later followed by nine other publications including ‘Twixt Foyle and Swilly’ and ‘Romantic Inishowen’. A bust of Harry Swan has been erected in the park in his memory and to acknowledge his contribution to Buncrana, Inishowen and Donegal.