News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
Alannah McDaid and Lucy, Ava McIntyre and Jennah Rahim enjoying the good weather in Swan Park, Buncrana.Alannah McDaid and Lucy, Ava McIntyre and Jennah Rahim enjoying the good weather in Swan Park, Buncrana.
Alannah McDaid and Lucy, Ava McIntyre and Jennah Rahim enjoying the good weather in Swan Park, Buncrana.

7 pictures of people having fun in the sun in Buncrana's Swan Park

Buncrana's beautiful Swan Park is one of the destinations of choice for people across Inishowen and Derry as the sun continues to shine.
By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

Swan Park is named after Harry Percival Swan who was born in Buncrana in 1879. Harry was a founding member of the County Donegal Historical Society and a keen promoter of local history. He was a prolific author who in 1938 published his first book, the ‘Book of Inishowen’, which was later followed by nine other publications including ‘Twixt Foyle and Swilly’ and ‘Romantic Inishowen’. A bust of Harry Swan has been erected in the park in his memory and to acknowledge his contribution to Buncrana, Inishowen and Donegal.

Denise Sheerin and Sean O'Kane travelled to Buncrana from Derry.

1. Fun in the Sun

Denise Sheerin and Sean O'Kane travelled to Buncrana from Derry. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Ellie, Aggie and Mark in Swan Park.

2. Fun in the sun

Ellie, Aggie and Mark in Swan Park. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
The Kelly family from Newtowncunningham.

3. Fun in the sun

The Kelly family from Newtowncunningham. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
John, Suzanne, Patrick, Theresa and Daniel. Patrick and Theresa are visiting from San Francisco.

4. Fun in the Sun

John, Suzanne, Patrick, Theresa and Daniel. Patrick and Theresa are visiting from San Francisco. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BuncranaInishowenDerryDonegal