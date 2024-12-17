73 brilliant photos from 22 years ago of parties and celebrations in Derry December 2002

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Pictured at the birthday party in the PO Club were Seated L/R:- Alana Dorney, Natalie Gallagher, Emma Dorney and Marriana Cooper. Standing L/R:- Sarah McCool, Shauneen Flood, Clare Flood, Ursula McCallion, Deirdre McCool and Donna Cooper
Pictured at the birthday party in the PO Club were Seated L/R:- Alana Dorney, Natalie Gallagher, Emma Dorney and Marriana Cooper. Standing L/R:- Sarah McCool, Shauneen Flood, Clare Flood, Ursula McCallion, Deirdre McCool and Donna Cooper. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Enjoying the craic in the Argyle Arms
Enjoying the craic in the Argyle Arms were L/R:- James Cox, Rosie McGeough, Deborah Moore and Sharon Cox. 191202HG23 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. At the 60th birthday party for Angela Cox in the Argyle Arms
At the 60th birthday party for Angela Cox in the Argyle Arms were L/R:- Maureen Breslin, Patrick Breslin, Paul Cox, Jim Breslin and Majella Hazlett. 191202HG26 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. At the Argyle Arms
Sean Ní Giollbhuí, Gregory McKinney, Dessie McKinney and Joe Cox at the Argyle Arms. 191202HG24 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
