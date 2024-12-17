73 brilliant photos from 22 years ago of parties and celebrations in Derry December 2002

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:24 BST
Here is a collection of photos of people enjoying their birthday parties with friends family and other celebrations.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Pictured at the birthday party in the PO Club were Seated L/R:- Alana Dorney, Natalie Gallagher, Emma Dorney and Marriana Cooper. Standing L/R:- Sarah McCool, Shauneen Flood, Clare Flood, Ursula McCallion, Deirdre McCool and Donna Cooper.

1. Pictured at the birthday party in the PO Club were Seated L/R:- Alana Dorney, Natalie Gallagher, Emma Dorney and Marriana Cooper. Standing L/R:- Sarah McCool, Shauneen Flood, Clare Flood, Ursula McCallion, Deirdre McCool and Donna Cooper

Pictured at the birthday party in the PO Club were Seated L/R:- Alana Dorney, Natalie Gallagher, Emma Dorney and Marriana Cooper. Standing L/R:- Sarah McCool, Shauneen Flood, Clare Flood, Ursula McCallion, Deirdre McCool and Donna Cooper. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Enjoying the craic in the Argyle Arms were L/R:- James Cox, Rosie McGeough, Deborah Moore and Sharon Cox. 191202HG23

2. Enjoying the craic in the Argyle Arms

Enjoying the craic in the Argyle Arms were L/R:- James Cox, Rosie McGeough, Deborah Moore and Sharon Cox. 191202HG23 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
At the 60th birthday party for Angela Cox in the Argyle Arms were L/R:- Maureen Breslin, Patrick Breslin, Paul Cox, Jim Breslin and Majella Hazlett. 191202HG26

3. At the 60th birthday party for Angela Cox in the Argyle Arms

At the 60th birthday party for Angela Cox in the Argyle Arms were L/R:- Maureen Breslin, Patrick Breslin, Paul Cox, Jim Breslin and Majella Hazlett. 191202HG26 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Sean Ní Giollbhuí, Gregory McKinney, Dessie McKinney and Joe Cox at the Argyle Arms. 191202HG24

4. At the Argyle Arms

Sean Ní Giollbhuí, Gregory McKinney, Dessie McKinney and Joe Cox at the Argyle Arms. 191202HG24 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice