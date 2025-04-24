Parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005.Parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005.
76 great pictures of Derry parties and celebrations in April 2005

By Laura Glenn
Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 16:47 BST
We’ve gone back into our archives to bring you these 76 great pictures of Derry parties and celebrations in April 2005

Step back into 20 years ago.

Birthday boy Fearghal McKinney with friends Raira Damien Jack Pol and Jack enjoying the birthday party. 5062dd : Parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005.

1. Birthday boy Fearghal McKinney with friends Raira Damien Jack Pol and Jack enjoying the birthday party. 5062dd

Birthday boy Fearghal McKinney with friends Raira Damien Jack Pol and Jack enjoying the birthday party. 5062dd : Parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Birthday Boy Fearghal McKinney with mum and dad Christopher and Michelle 5060dd : Parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005.

2. Birthday Boy Fearghal McKinney with mum and dad Christopher and Michelle 5060dd

Birthday Boy Fearghal McKinney with mum and dad Christopher and Michelle 5060dd : Parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Birthday Boy Fearghal McKinney second on front row has a smile for all his friends at his third birthday party 5066dd : Parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005.

3. Birthday Boy Fearghal McKinney second on front row has a smile for all his friends at his third birthday party 5066dd

Birthday Boy Fearghal McKinney second on front row has a smile for all his friends at his third birthday party 5066dd : Parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Jack Kayleigh and Kate enjoying the party in Jack and Jills Waterside. 5061dd : Parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005.

4. Jack Kayleigh and Kate enjoying the party in Jack and Jills Waterside. 5061dd

Jack Kayleigh and Kate enjoying the party in Jack and Jills Waterside. 5061dd : Parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

