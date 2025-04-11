77 brilliant photographs from parties and nights out in Derry in April 2005

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Apr 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 17:06 BST
As Little Beaver once sang ‘if you’re feeling blue and got nothing to do, get into the party life’.

That’s exactly what the good folk of Derry were doing 20 years ago this month.

Take a trip down memory lane with this cracking picture parade from the ‘Journal’ archive.

1. Roisin Roddy (5).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

2. Billy McCallion (2).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

3. Roisin Roddy (6).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

4. Diarmuid & Mary O'Hara (1).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

