Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005.Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005.
Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005.

77 brilliant pictures of Derry people partying 20 years ago in March 2005

By Laura Glenn
Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 17:11 BST
March was a big month for parties in Derry in 2005 and our photographer was there to capture all the craic.

As the month ends, take a look at what Derry people were partying for 20 years ago.

Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005.

1. Helen Doherty (6).JPG

Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005.

2. Helen Doherty (5).JPG

Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005.

3. Helen Doherty (7).JPG

Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005.

4. Orla Quinn (1).JPG

Derry parties and celebrations on March 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice