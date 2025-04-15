79 brilliant photos from 20 years ago of parties and celebrations in Derry April 2005

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:56 BST
Here is a collection of photos of people enjoying their birthday parties with friends family and other celebrations.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Adrian's 40th birthday with friends and family.

1. Adrian Cooke : Adrian Cooke

Adrian's 40th birthday with friends and family. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Adrian's 40th birthday with friends and family.

2. Adrian Cooke : Adrian Cooke

Adrian's 40th birthday with friends and family. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Adrian's 40th birthday with friends and family.

3. Adrian Cooke : Adrian Cooke

Adrian's 40th birthday with friends and family. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Adrian's 40th birthday with friends and family.

4. Adrian Cooke : Adrian Cooke

Adrian's 40th birthday with friends and family. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 20
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice