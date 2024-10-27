Photos from Getty Images.
1. Caveat
Caveat is a 2020 Irish horror film written, directed, and edited by Damian McCarthy in his feature directorial debut. A drifter who suffers from memory loss takes the role of looking after a psychologically disturbed woman, who happens to be in a house secluded on an island. Photo: Charles McQuillan
2. Oddity
Oddity also directed by Damian McCarthy. The film follows a blind medium who is grieving the death of her twin sister whilst she also discovers the true nature of her death. Photo: Heritage Images
3. Grabbers
Directed by Belfast writer and director Jon Wright. The film is both comedy and horror as it follows two Gardaí as they battle bloodsucking Aliens. Photo: Jemal Countess
4. Wake Wood
Directed by Irish director David Keating and starring Game of Thrones and Kin star Aiden Gillen. A couple struggles with the death of their child after being attacked by a wild dog, although they later find a way to revive her for three days. Photo: Bryan Bedder
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.