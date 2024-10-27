8 brilliant Irish Horror films to watch before the end of the Halloween Season

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 14:50 BST
Watch the Irish face off against vampires, monsters, ghosts and demons in this list of horror films from the Emerald Isles.

1. Caveat

Caveat is a 2020 Irish horror film written, directed, and edited by Damian McCarthy in his feature directorial debut. A drifter who suffers from memory loss takes the role of looking after a psychologically disturbed woman, who happens to be in a house secluded on an island. Photo: Charles McQuillan

2. Oddity

Oddity also directed by Damian McCarthy. The film follows a blind medium who is grieving the death of her twin sister whilst she also discovers the true nature of her death. Photo: Heritage Images

3. Grabbers

Directed by Belfast writer and director Jon Wright. The film is both comedy and horror as it follows two Gardaí as they battle bloodsucking Aliens. Photo: Jemal Countess

4. Wake Wood

Directed by Irish director David Keating and starring Game of Thrones and Kin star Aiden Gillen. A couple struggles with the death of their child after being attacked by a wild dog, although they later find a way to revive her for three days. Photo: Bryan Bedder

