8 brilliant photographs from St. Cecilia’s and St. Joseph’s formal in Derry in 2000

Here’s a selection of photographs from the Redcastle Hotel to refresh your memory.
1. Pupils pictured at the St Cecilia's and St Joseph's formal held in the Redcastle Hotel. Seated from left are, Michelle Ferguson, Lisa McLaughlin, Lynda Hegarty, Rachel Love, Michelle Harkin, Standing from left, Seamus Conaghan, Daniel McDonagh, Andy Curran, Connor Sproule, and Vinny Hegarty.(8/12/PG1)
2. Seated from left, Paula Quinn, Grace Rodgers, Sharon Doherty, Head Girl St Cecilia's, Orla Dineen, and Sinead Friel. Standing from left, Dermot Kealy, Marty Coyle, Sean Keenan, Owen Deery, and Kevin McGuire.(8/12/PG8)
3. Seated from left, Emma Gallagher, Danielle Gillespie, Keara McNutt, Christine Wade, and Paula Conaty. Standing from left, Stephen McCormick, Barry Roberts, Cathal Ramsey, Brian Donnelly, and Mark Doherty. (8/12/PG7)
4. Seated from left, Carla Patton, Emma Daley, Sharlenne Edgar, Edwina Harkin, and Ciara Brady. Standing from left, Declan Harrigan, Ryan Cullen, Kieran McLaughlin, Charlie McDaid, and Paul Gallagher.(8/12/PG6)
