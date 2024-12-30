Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.
1. Jake O'Kane
Kick off the start of the year with a laugh. Jake O'Kane will be performing in the Millennium Forum on January 2 at 8pm. Tickets priced at £26.50. Photo: con
2. Dolly & Shania: American Queens of Country
Dolly & Shania: American Queens of Country tribute act- live at the Everglades Hotel on January 3 and 18. Doors open at 7:30pm; showtime at 9pm. Over 18s only show. Tickets priced at £24.75. Photo: Leon Bennett
3. The Elvis Spectacular
The Elvis Spectacular is described as Ireland's premiere Elvis show. Coming to the Millennium Forum on January 10, at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £25. Photo: George Sweeney
4. The Motown Sensations
The Motown Sensations tribute act perform at the Everglades Hotel on January 4-5, doors open at 7:30pm; showtime at 9pm. Over 18s only show. Tickets priced at £24.75. Photo: George Sweeney
