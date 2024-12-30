Lets bring in the new year with laughter and music.Lets bring in the new year with laughter and music.
8 fun things to get up to in Derry during January 2025

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:48 BST
The start of the new year doesn't have to be boring! There is loads to do in Derry throughout January.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.

Kick off the start of the year with a laugh. Jake O'Kane will be performing in the Millennium Forum on January 2 at 8pm. Tickets priced at £26.50.

1. Jake O'Kane

Photo: con

Dolly & Shania: American Queens of Country tribute act- live at the Everglades Hotel on January 3 and 18. Doors open at 7:30pm; showtime at 9pm. Over 18s only show. Tickets priced at £24.75.

2. Dolly & Shania: American Queens of Country

Photo: Leon Bennett

The Elvis Spectacular is described as Ireland's premiere Elvis show. Coming to the Millennium Forum on January 10, at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £25.

3. The Elvis Spectacular

Photo: George Sweeney

The Motown Sensations tribute act perform at the Everglades Hotel on January 4-5, doors open at 7:30pm; showtime at 9pm. Over 18s only show. Tickets priced at £24.75.

4. The Motown Sensations

Photo: George Sweeney

