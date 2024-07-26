A face painter adding the important details during last year’s North West Migrants Forum fun day in Coshquin. There will be face painting again when things move to Brooke Park on July 27.A face painter adding the important details during last year’s North West Migrants Forum fun day in Coshquin. There will be face painting again when things move to Brooke Park on July 27.
8 fun things to get up to this Saturday in Derry July 27 2024

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 26th Jul 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 17:20 BST
Here’s a quick list of things to do this weekend.

You catch this in The Diamond Nightclub, 9:00pm till 2:00am (Last entry 10:30pm), Tickets at £16:75.

1. Jika Jika presents Fionn Curran & George Feely

You catch this in The Diamond Nightclub, 9:00pm till 2:00am (Last entry 10:30pm), Tickets at £16:75.Photo: Jika Jika

Head-bang to some metal in the 720 bar, Saturday at 9pm, Tickets at £6.

2. Dethroner Presents: Mourning Of The Heretic

Head-bang to some metal in the 720 bar, Saturday at 9pm, Tickets at £6.Photo: TORBEN CHRISTENSEN

Listen to electronic mix tapes in Bennigans bar, starting at 9pm, tickets coming to £6.13.

3. Carlo Colaluca @ The LoT

Listen to electronic mix tapes in Bennigans bar, starting at 9pm, tickets coming to £6.13.Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Including a drinks reception and a two course meal in the Bishops Gate Hotel, starting at 12:30, £30 per guest.

4. An Afternoon with the String Ninjas

Including a drinks reception and a two course meal in the Bishops Gate Hotel, starting at 12:30, £30 per guest.Photo: JOE KLAMAR

