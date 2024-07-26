Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.
1. Jika Jika presents Fionn Curran & George Feely
You catch this in The Diamond Nightclub, 9:00pm till 2:00am (Last entry 10:30pm), Tickets at £16:75.Photo: Jika Jika
2. Dethroner Presents: Mourning Of The Heretic
Head-bang to some metal in the 720 bar, Saturday at 9pm, Tickets at £6.Photo: TORBEN CHRISTENSEN
3. Carlo Colaluca @ The LoT
Listen to electronic mix tapes in Bennigans bar, starting at 9pm, tickets coming to £6.13.Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. An Afternoon with the String Ninjas
Including a drinks reception and a two course meal in the Bishops Gate Hotel, starting at 12:30, £30 per guest.Photo: JOE KLAMAR
