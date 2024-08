8 great photos of punters enjoying Derry's Mailey's Bar in the late summer of 2004

Road closure remains in place after death of teenager in single vehicle crash near Quigley's Point in Donegal

Punters in Derry's Mailey's Bar in the late summer of 2004. Photo: dj

See if you can spot anyone you know.

Eight great photos of punters enjoying Derry's Mailey's Bar in the late summer of 2004

