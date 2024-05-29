8 great pictures of customers and staff at the Bogside Inn in Derry back in 2004
By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th May 2024, 12:39 BST
Pictured are customers at Derry’s now gone Bogside Inn pub in the heart of the Bogside 20 years ago next month, back in June 2004.
1. PubEye Bogside Inn (8).JPG
Customers at the Bogside Inn back back in June 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
2. PubEye Bogside Inn (2).JPG
Customers at the Bogside Inn back in June 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
3. PubEye Bogside Inn (4).JPG
Pulling a pint in the Bogside Inn back in June 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
4. PubEye Bogside Inn (6).JPG
Customers at the Bogside Inn back in June 2004. Photo: Derry Journal