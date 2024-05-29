8 great pictures of customers and staff at the Bogside Inn in Derry back in 2004

By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th May 2024, 12:39 BST
Pictured are customers at Derry’s now gone Bogside Inn pub in the heart of the Bogside 20 years ago next month, back in June 2004.

Pictures: Derry Journal.

Customers at the Bogside Inn back back in June 2004.

Pulling a pint in the Bogside Inn back in June 2004.

Pulling a pint in the Bogside Inn back in June 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

